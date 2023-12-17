Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.24). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.24), with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £455.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
