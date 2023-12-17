TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

