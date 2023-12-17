Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.70

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as high as $17.28. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 189,700 shares traded.

TRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 7,785 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,840,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,912,106.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,828 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

