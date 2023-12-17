Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

