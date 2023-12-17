Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 41.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE:TS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,031. Tenaris has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

