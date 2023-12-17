Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,361,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 707,901 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

