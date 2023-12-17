Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TEVA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
