Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 12.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of Texas Instruments worth $310,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.