Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

