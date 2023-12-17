Tharimmune (THAR) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tharimmune to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tharimmune and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tharimmune N/A -253.81% -179.61% Tharimmune Competitors -2,052.54% -282.24% -31.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Tharimmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Tharimmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tharimmune N/A -$8.47 million -0.03 Tharimmune Competitors $1.91 billion $131.86 million -3.54

Tharimmune’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tharimmune. Tharimmune is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tharimmune has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tharimmune’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tharimmune and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tharimmune 0 0 0 0 N/A Tharimmune Competitors 5233 15976 40191 783 2.59

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.14%. Given Tharimmune’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tharimmune has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

