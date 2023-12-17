The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NYSE BKE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09. Buckle has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Buckle by 51.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

