The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cato Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CATO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 194,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,547. Cato has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 million, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter.

Cato Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -425.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cato by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 13.9% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 103,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cato by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cato by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cato by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

