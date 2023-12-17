The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.50. 4,357,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,828. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.70.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

