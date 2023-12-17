The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.25. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

