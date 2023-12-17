The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

