The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up 2.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of The Ensign Group worth $96,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $574,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.48. 556,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,774. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $113.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

