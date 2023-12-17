The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $143.64 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.74.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.