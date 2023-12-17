The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Cut by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 4.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.74. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.