The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FNLC

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.55. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.