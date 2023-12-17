The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 69.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The GDL Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,599. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

About The GDL Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

