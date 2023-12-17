The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

CRCT opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,325,000 shares of company stock worth $18,464,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 176,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 190,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,834 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

