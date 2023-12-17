The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX remained flat at $43.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 850,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.