The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.08

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.08 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.26). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 500,110 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Gym Group

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £183.34 million, a PE ratio of -855.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £2,393.70 ($3,004.90). 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gym Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

