The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The InterGroup Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:INTG traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

