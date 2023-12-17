The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
The InterGroup Stock Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ:INTG traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.29.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
