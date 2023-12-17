The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

KHC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

