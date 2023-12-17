The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 164.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.