The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.
NYSE:MTW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 490,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
