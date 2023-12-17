The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 3.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Mosaic worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

