The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $153.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

