The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.53

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.53 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.39). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.37), with a volume of 5,603,253 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
