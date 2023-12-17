The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

