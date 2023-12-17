Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
