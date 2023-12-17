Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for 2.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.6 %

TOL traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. 3,651,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,145. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

