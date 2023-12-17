Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

