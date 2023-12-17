Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
