Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $248.34 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TR shares. TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

