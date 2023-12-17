Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ILCG stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

