Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 436 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

