Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

