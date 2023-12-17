Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000.

VBK opened at $237.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

