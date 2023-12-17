Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 34,090 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 198.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,003 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 122,425 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

