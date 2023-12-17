Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $253,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,866,777 shares in the company, valued at $41,887,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,624 shares of company stock worth $8,396,607. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.58 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

