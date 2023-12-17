TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TROOPS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TROOPS stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. TROOPS has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of TROOPS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TROOPS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

