Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

