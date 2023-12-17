Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

