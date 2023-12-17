Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.78

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $26.04. Tucows shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 66,010 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tucows in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 116.01%.

In related news, Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at $581,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tucows by 793.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 36.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

