Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 1%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99. 25,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 107,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.05 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

