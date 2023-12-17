Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Raised to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

TWO opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after buying an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,084,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

