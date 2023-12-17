U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,236 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

