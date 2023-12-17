U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,782 shares of company stock worth $1,225,236. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

