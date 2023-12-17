U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading 8.2% Higher

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.50. 3,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

