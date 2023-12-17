U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading 8.2% Higher

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.50. 3,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. GoldMining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.