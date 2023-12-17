Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

